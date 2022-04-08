Each of us travel different roads or paths each and every day. But know this, God has a road prepared for us to travel. Look at his travel book, the Bible, which is believer’s info before leaving Earth.
Often, we think that we can pick a road to travel in life totally separate of God. And we do choose roads to travel, but hopefully it is by faith in God. Too often those road are roads we have no business being on and you know which ones I am talking about.
I read my Bible each year and marvel at the heroes in the Bible and some of the roads they traveled.
Jeremiah 29:11 ESV ~ “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”
How about the hero David? The road David traveled included the sin of lust for Bathsheba and then the premeditated murder of her husband.
Every one of us will face roads that are filled with trials and tribulations. At times, roads traveled are progressively more difficult. However, if we remain steadfast, as we see some of our Biblical Heroes have done, we will see victory too.
David, had to repent just as we do. But repent does not just mean saying you’re sorry. We need to change our behaviors as we travel those rough roads!
James 1:13-15 ESV ~ “Let no one say when he is tempted, ‘I am being tempted by God,’ for God cannot be tempted with evil and he himself tempts no one. 14 But each person is tempted when he is lured and enticed by his own desire. 15 Then desire when it has conceived gives birth to sin and sin when it is fully grown brings forth death.”
God has a plan and it is not to destroy us, but to deliver us to salvation.
It is similar plan as in the story of the Hebrews as they left Egypt and traveled to the Promised Land. We need to leave sin and walk the new road to salvation provided by and through Jesus Christ.
We walk daily roads full of testing. Remain steadfast in your relationship with Jesus staying on the road to victory.
2 Peter 3:9 ESV ~ “The Lord is not slow to fulfill his promise as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing that any should perish, but that all should reach repentance.”
I thank him daily for the well-lit road and pray to remain steadfast in Jesus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.