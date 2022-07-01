It is hard to see our negative circumstances, or just the circumstances in the world around us, turnaround without having an expectation of how it can be or should be.
The Bible says that “…My people perish for lack of vision …” and again “…Set your mind on things above … whatever is true, good, lovely …” and again “… death and life are in the power of the tongue …”
Isaiah 40:31 says, “But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles, They shall run and not be weary, They shall walk and not faint.”
That word “wait” does not mean to be passive and do nothing. It means to bind together, to expect. A waiter at a restaurant, in essence, is binding themself to you at your table, committing to serve you. In this, they have an expectation in serving you what you order.
It is also like a groom waiting for his bride at the altar. That waiting is filled with expectation of what is about to happen which will affect and change the course for life as two people bind themselves together in a covenant relationship.
In that waiting, there is a strength that begins to overtake us.
So what are you truly waiting for? Your expectation makes a landing strip for transformation, for changes to take place, in us and the things around us. Though we gain strength by those around us, the greatest source of strength comes from the one who is the almighty and powerful one: God.
We look to this verse in Isaiah 40 and the promise that is set within it. You and I have the ability to strengthen ourselves for today and for the future. But it comes in setting our eyes and our heart on the Lord. Like the waiter and the groom in expectation, we bind ourselves to the Lord with great expectation of what his presence and our covenant relationship with him is going to do in our lives.
Jesus said that whoever would call upon his name and believe in him will be saved. That believing is not a head knowledge but rather a total surrender of oneself to him, a covenant relationship. So in our choosing to wait on the Lord, to bind ourself to him with great expectation, is to create a place where his strength will overtake us.
Notice verse 31 does not say “might” renew their strength. It says they “shall” renew their strength. Just by getting our eyes off of ourself and joining ourself with the Lord in oneness, we can be strengthened. The promises continue in this verse.
There are some of you who feel like fainting in the midst of your circumstances, but there is a strength that wants to overtake you so that you can walk.
There are those of you who are feeling tired and weary with all the pressures of life, but there is a strength that wants to come upon you with such force that you begin to run and run with endurance the race that is set before you.
Some of you feel like you are caught in the middle of the storm of life, but there is a strength that wants to empower you to rise above the storm and soar in a safe place or just to have a greater perspective of reality.
Things on the earth look a whole lot smaller when you are soaring high where the wings of eagles can take you.
All of this is not a “maybe” but rather a “promise,” an assurance to the one who will “wait” on the Lord. If you wait on him, you “will” run. You “will” walk. You “will” soar high. Get your heart on the Lord Jesus, wait on him. Bind yourself to him with the knowledge and expectation of what and who he is.
