To fund capital improvements at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, the German Catholic parish will host a raffle and an authentic German dinner, Friday, April 22, at the Pierz Ballroom.
The menu includes “Hauptspeisen” (the main course) consisting of sausage with mashed potatoes and cucumber salad and sauerkraut with pork or hunter’s cutlet with onion and mushroom gravy and tangy green beans with bacon.
For “Nachspeisen” (dessert), guests will enjoy apple strudel with hot vanilla sauce.
To drink, beer (including imported German beer), coffee, water and wine (including imported German wine), will be offered.
Before the meal, a social hour runs from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30 p.m.
The capital improvements fund raffle drawing will follow the dinner.
Only 350 dinner tickets will be sold and only until Palm Sunday (April 10), so a meal count can be taken.
A limited number of raffle tickets are available with the prizes including a grand prize of $10,000, two $5,000 prizes, five $1,000 prizes and 45 $100 prizes.
In addition, $500 will be awarded to the person who sold the ticket to the winner of the grand prize.
Tickets are available for sale after weekend Masses at St. Joseph’s Church on Main Street in Pierz — Saturdays, at 4:30 p.m. and Sundays, at 8 a.m.
Tickets are also available from the parish office and at both Farmers and Merchants State Bank and Unity Bank, as well as other businesses that are displaying the poster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.