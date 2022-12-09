Sr Elise

Sr. Elise Saggau

(Editor’s Note: Sr. Elise Saggau, a Franciscan Sister, is sharing “Advent Reflections” over the four Sundays of Advent.)

The more we are in touch with what has happened in the past, the more we can be in touch with what is still to happen. When the Hebrew prophets spoke about the future of Israel, they kept reminding the people of what God had already done for them. It is by seeing what has been that we can look forward with confidence to what will be. The Gospels, too, remind us of what has already happened even as they point towards the future. So during Advent, while we Christians re-member Christ’s first coming, we already begin to see signs of his second coming. As we contemplate the life he lived over 2,000 years ago as a human being like ourselves, we are moved to look forward in expectation to his coming among us again with his full saving power. Advent focuses our attention on this stance of expectation, of hoping.

