(Editor’s Note: Sr. Elise Saggau, a Franciscan Sister, is sharing “Advent Reflections” over the four Sundays of Advent.)
The more we are in touch with what has happened in the past, the more we can be in touch with what is still to happen. When the Hebrew prophets spoke about the future of Israel, they kept reminding the people of what God had already done for them. It is by seeing what has been that we can look forward with confidence to what will be. The Gospels, too, remind us of what has already happened even as they point towards the future. So during Advent, while we Christians re-member Christ’s first coming, we already begin to see signs of his second coming. As we contemplate the life he lived over 2,000 years ago as a human being like ourselves, we are moved to look forward in expectation to his coming among us again with his full saving power. Advent focuses our attention on this stance of expectation, of hoping.
Advent 2022 is leading us into a new year, a new beginning — 2023. It reminds us that this is our moment, our present. It is our time now to remember what has been, what God has done, what God has offered us. It is our time to reflect on how we have received God’s gifts in the past, how we have responded, what we have been like, what our world has been like. But more than that, it is our moment to decide what we and our world will be like in the future. What kind of people do we wish to become? What kind of society do we hope to live in? Now is our time to decide. At this very moment, during this Advent, past and future meet. The decisions we make now create the future for which we hope. Hope always points to a desired future — to a fulfillment of promises — God’s promises and our promises. We are all in this together — God and humans and all created reality.
The human community has always had and still has a profound yearning for something “more” — some greater freedom, some greater light, some greater goodness. Prophets continually encourage God’s people to look forward to the day when God will fulfill their hopes. Our human hearts today, like those of the people of the past, long for something more, something better. We see those aspects of ourselves that are not finished yet; we feel unsatisfied and uncertain. The world around us seems threatening and unfinished. We recognize that there are places within us where we have not yet invited God in.
Thus, we move forward with the expectation that there is something more we can “be!” And for this we need always to be making space. As we grow, develop, and age, we understand better and better that our being — what we are, who we are — is on the way to something we cannot really quite grasp on our own. As we get older and more experienced, we understand ever better that the more that we seek is something given to us, not something we earn. It is a “gift.” It has no price tag on it. And while this gift is completely and freely given to us, it is never fully received by us. Thus, while our life is certainly a gift that we must always be ready to receive, it is also a task that we must continue to perform. We must always be making space for the “more” that God is always offering us. There is no end to this process. Advent and Christmas are special times for reflecting on this great truth. Have we relegated God to a long-ago past and failed to understand that God is a real feature of our own and our world’s unimagined future?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.