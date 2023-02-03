Horizon Health Inc.’s Faith in Action program began in 1996, coordinating volunteers who help individuals get to doctor appointments, the grocery store, and the pharmacy.
Other volunteers build ramps and install grab bars to help seniors with disabilities get in and out of their homes safely. Last year, Faith in Action volunteers provided over 1,850 rides throughout Morrison County.
Mike Simmons and Jeanette Zehowski recently became acquainted through Faith in Action. Simmons is a volunteer driver, and Zehowski was in need of transportation to medical appointments.
Simmons has been a driver for the Faith in Action program since June 2020, logging more than 16,000 miles, including more than 350 rides. He picks up seniors and drives them to doctor appointments, the grocery store and pharmacy. These seniors are homebound and do not have other transportation options. One of Faith in Action’s 60 volunteers, Simmons is readily available to help us fill a ride request.
After Simmons’s children were grown, he moved to Virginia where he was a technical assistant with the American Red Cross for 25 years. He moved back to Little Falls after retiring and decided to join the Faith in Action team of volunteers.
He said, “Driving people to appointments gives me a reason to get up every day.” Simmons found out about the volunteer driver opportunity from another all-star driver, Doug Luepke.
Simmons has two children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Simmons has been driving Zehowski to the Coborn Cancer Center five days a week for the past six weeks. Zehowski is having radiation treatments for breast cancer (and doing very well).
Zehowski and her husband raised five children on a hobby farm in Flensburg. She has been through life’s toughest challenges over the past few years, including the loss of her husband and daughter. She is thankful for the Faith in Action volunteer driver program as her children do not live close by.
Zehowski is a very strong lady.
“My dad called me his best hired hand on the farm,” she said.
She tended to a one-acre garden, raised pigs, chickens, geese, ducks, along with the farm cats and dogs. She remembers taking her children with when selling the pigs at market early in the morning, then getting home in time to put the kids on the bus for school.
Zehowski has nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She worked in the kitchen at Little Falls High School for several years. Zehowski had most of the family groceries in the fruit cellar and freezer. Her best canning secret is to add apples when making ketchup.
