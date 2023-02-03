Faith in Action

Jeanette Zehowski, left, and Mike Simmons, met through the Faith in Action program. Simmons drives Zehowski to her doctor’s appointments.

 Submitted photo

Horizon Health Inc.’s Faith in Action program began in 1996, coordinating volunteers who help individuals get to doctor appointments, the grocery store, and the pharmacy.

Other volunteers build ramps and install grab bars to help seniors with disabilities get in and out of their homes safely. Last year, Faith in Action volunteers provided over 1,850 rides throughout Morrison County.

Load comments