Faculty members from St. Francis Music Center will present a concert in celebration of the Music Center Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Chapel of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls. The concert is free and open to the public.
Faculty members will be performing on violin, cello, piano, voice, guitar, clarinet and a few surprises. Performers include Melissa Von Itter who teaches strings, woodwinds and piano at the Music Center and conducts two of the orchestras; Kevin Stueven who teaches piano, guitar and all band instruments, plus the ukulele orchestra; Amanda Jansen who teaches strings, band instruments, piano and guitar, and conducts the chamber orchestra and percussion ensemble; John Tetrault who teaches all percussion instruments and piano, as well as the percussion ensemble; Annie Gabel who teaches all strings; and Arriana Schwab, piano and violin teacher as well as the winner of the 2023 Heartland Symphony Youth Concerto Competition. Also appearing will be Barb Stumpf and Vicki Spofford from the St. Francis Community Chorale, the St. Francis Percussion Ensemble and the St. Francis Ukulele Orchestra.
St. Francis Music Center is a community school for the arts open to everyone. For the past 44 years, the Music Center has maintained a staff of truly exceptional teachers who have trained thousands of musicians in central Minnesota. This is an opportunity to see excellent musicians from the area in a free concert for all ages.
For more information, contact St. Francis Music Center at (320) 632-0637.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.