Faculty members from St. Francis Music Center will present a concert in celebration of the Music Center Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Chapel of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls. The concert is free and open to the public.

Faculty members will be performing on violin, cello, piano, voice, guitar, clarinet and a few surprises. Performers include Melissa Von Itter who teaches strings, woodwinds and piano at the Music Center and conducts two of the orchestras; Kevin Stueven who teaches piano, guitar and all band instruments, plus the ukulele orchestra; Amanda Jansen who teaches strings, band instruments, piano and guitar, and conducts the chamber orchestra and percussion ensemble; John Tetrault who teaches all percussion instruments and piano, as well as the percussion ensemble; Annie Gabel who teaches all strings; and Arriana Schwab, piano and violin teacher as well as the winner of the 2023 Heartland Symphony Youth Concerto Competition. Also appearing will be Barb Stumpf and Vicki Spofford from the St. Francis Community Chorale, the St. Francis Percussion Ensemble and the St. Francis Ukulele Orchestra.

Load comments