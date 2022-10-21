The University of Minnesota Extension is excited to host a three-part webinar series titled: “Essentials for the cattle owner with a day job.”
Zoom meetings will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, 10 and 17, from 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. CST. The webinar series will focus on topics designed to help cattle owners that have obligations other than cattle such as an off the farm job or crop farming. Farmers, 4-H members, ag business professionals who work with farmers, and those interested in beef cows are invited to attend.
Thursday, Nov. 3: Grazing strategies to reduce annual costs. Topics to be discussed: Grazing strategies and pasture set up to keep annual cost down with the overall goal of keeping things simple to maximize efficiency and save time.
Thursday, Nov. 10: How to choose your calving season. Topics to be discussed: What should influence when you calve and how will that influence your marketing strategy? Considerations include scours, labor, time and space.
Thursday, Nov. 17: Winter housing – space requirements, feeding strategies and spring scours. Topics to be discussed: The different options for housing cows in the winter and the considerations you should make when setting up your system.
Preregistration is required. Register by visiting z.umn.edu/beefowner. Registrants will receive a Zoom link following registration. A person only has to register once, and will be registered for all subsequent webinars. Anyone who is unable to attend the live sessions, will receive the recordings for all the sessions via email at the end of the series.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.