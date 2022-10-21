The University of Minnesota Extension is excited to host a three-part webinar series titled: “Essentials for the cattle owner with a day job.”

Zoom meetings will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, 10 and 17, from 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. CST. The webinar series will focus on topics designed to help cattle owners that have obligations other than cattle such as an off the farm job or crop farming. Farmers, 4-H members, ag business professionals who work with farmers, and those interested in beef cows are invited to attend.

