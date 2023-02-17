University of Minnesota Extension is offering a series of apple tree pruning workshops across the state.
These free workshops will take place throughout the winter months, the time of year when apple trees are dormant and pruning is recommended. The workshops will provide guidance on proper pruning methods and focus on hands-on practice pruning trees at apple orchards that will be helpful for homeowners, gardeners, Master Gardener volunteers, and orchardists of all experience levels.
The local workshop that will be held at Milk and Honey Ciders (11738 Co Rd 51, St Joseph, MN 56374) Wednesday, March 8, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Participation will involve being outdoors and using pruning shears and loppers, so attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and activities involved.
Pruning apple trees properly is important to optimize fruit growth and ease of harvest. Small Farms/Local Foods Extension Educator for quad-counties (Stearns, Benton, Morrison, and Sherburne), myself and Quincy Sadowski, Extension educator, Horticulture, will lead participants through the considerations and techniques for proper pruning. Homeowners, gardeners, Master Gardener volunteers and orchardists of all experience levels throughout Minnesota may find these workshops helpful.
To join us for one of these workshops, please go to z.umn.edu/ApplePrun ing2023 to register and select the workshop location you’d like to attend. Preregistration is required, and each workshop will be capped at 25 participants. If there is inclement weather, cancellation or confirmation of each workshop will be communicated to registered participants on the morning of their selected workshop.
If you have questions about the workshops or need assistance with registration, call your local Extension office. Residents in the quad counties may call (320) 255-6169 or (320) 632-0161 or email AnthonyA@umn.edu.
Anthony Adams is an Extension educator for livestock.
