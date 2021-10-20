Four expert witnesses gave testimony, along with more friends and family members, Tuesday, on day two of the Jonathan Greyblood murder trial in Morrison County District Court.
Greyblood, 31, Little Falls, was officially charged in Morrison County District Court with two counts of second degree murder, Feb. 9, in relation to the death of his wife, Jeanine Greyblood, 37, on the morning of Feb. 6. He pleaded not guilty on both counts, June 14.
Greyblood was charged with one count of second degree murder — a homicide that was committed with intent but without premeditation — and one count of second degree murder without intent while committing a felony. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment.
The afternoon session of the trial began with testimony from Sergeant Doug Rekstad of the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. When questioned by John D. Gross of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office — who is representing the prosecution alongside Assistant Morrison County Attorney Laura Welle — Rekstad said he has specialized training in interrogation, along with homicide and missing person investigations.
Rekstad told the court that on Sunday, Feb. 7, he was listening on a closed circuit television as two other officers took a statement from Jonathan Greyblood. He said he heard Greyblood tell the officers what had happened on the night of Jeanine’s death, along with a description of where he had left her body — under the Swan River Bridge on Great River Road, south of Little Falls.
Rekstad immediately went to check out the scene, along with a couple other officers and emergency services personnel. He told the jury — which consists of 14 people, 12 men and two women — another deputy was the first to locate Jeanine’s body lying face-down on the ice, off of the west side of the bridge near the center of the river. The scene was about three miles south of Little Falls.
Rekstad said they were able to confirm it was Jeanine Greyblood because her clothing matched that which had been described in a missing person report put out by the Little Falls Police Department the day before. The court was shown aerial photos of the scene taken by a deputy from the Todd County Sheriff’s Office using a drone.
Rekstad said the personnel on scene then had to wait about four hours for the crime scene team from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to arrive. It then took several more hours and at least four people to remove her body from the river.
“Her body was frozen to the ice,” he said.
More photos were shown of the process it took to get Jeanine Greyblood’s body off of the river. They had to leave about a one-foot thick piece of ice intact to prevent from causing damage to her body, which was now considered evidence. A local tow company was called to lift her body and the ice to which she was frozen off of the river so she could be transported to the Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka.
Gross asked about the language he used in his report in regard to what he heard Jonathan Greyblood say in his interview with officers. In the report, Gross said, Rekstad wrote Greyblood told the officers he “placed his hands around her neck.”
“That’s what I understood him to say,” Rekstad said. “It’s not verbatim.”
In cross examination, Lead Defense Attorney Susan Gaertner of Lathrop GPM pressed him further on that report. She said the way he characterized Greyblood’s alleged confession in the report was incorrect.
“Are you aware that, in fact, Jonathan Greyblood never said that?” Gaertner said.
“I am now,” Rekstad said.
When questioned further, Rekstad said he had never heard the defendant say he “squeezed” his wife’s neck, as was written in the report. Gaertner said that choice in wording was important because it is part of what is used to get charges filed against a suspect. Rekstad acknowledged that he was mistaken in how he characterized what he had heard during the interview.
Gaertner also questioned the number of footprints around the crime scene that were visible in the drone photographs displayed earlier. Rekstad said it was safe to say that “a lot of” the footprints were left by law enforcement and emergency personnel on the scene, but could not confirm that all of them were.
She asked if it was possible that some of the prints were left by people going fishing, hiking or snowshoeing on the river. Rekstad said it was a possibility.
“While you were on the river, did you see any ice fishing holes?” Gross asked during re-direct.
“No,” Rekstad replied.
During a brief testimony by BCA Special Agent Ward Williams, the jury was shown a four-minute video he had taken of the crime scene. It showed the scene from all angles, including the relation of where Greyblood’s body was found on the ice in relation to the bridge.
The most lengthy testimony of the day came from Dr. Angelique Strobl, chief medical examiner of the Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office. Strobl has been a chief examiner for 11 years and has performed about 3,000 autopsies throughout the course of her career, she said. She specializes in forensic pathology, which aims to identify the cause and manner of which someone died.
Strobl explained that the cause of death refers to the “disease or injury” that caused the person to die. The manner of death refers to the circumstances under which the cause occurred. For example, if someone was shot by another person, the cause of death would be a gunshot wound, and the manner of death would be homicide.
Later, she explained “homicide,” when used by a medical examiner, only means that it was a “death at the hands of another.” That does not imply intent or purpose, as it may from a legal standpoint.
In finding the manner of death, the results of the autopsy and medical examination are factored in along with police reports and other information about the death known to the examiner.
Strangulation as a cause of death, Strobl said, occurs when someone has died “due to compression of blood vessels in the neck, cutting off air to the brain.” The problem with classifying something as strangulation, she said, is that it may leave few marks on the victim, if any.
“Strangulation is not a common cause of death, even in homicide,” Strobl said.
Other factors, such as breaking the hyoid bone in the neck or damage to the thyroid cartilage, can further suggest strangulation, but they are not a guarantee. Such injuries can sometimes be found when no strangulation took place, and are not always present when it has.
Strobl said external factors, such as being exposed to the extreme cold, can also distort certain signs used to determine a cause of death. The fact Jeanine Greyblood’s body was frozen in ice meant, first, that she was not able to be placed in a “body bag” during transport. Also, it meant they had to wait until she thawed to complete the autopsy.
Strobl said they were able to conduct the external autopsy the day after she arrived, and the internal autopsy the day after that.
The jury and courtroom were then shown several images taken during the autopsy. They showed Jeanine Greyblood’s body in various stages of thawing, and highlighted the wounds found by Strobl and her team.
The first photos showed her body still frozen and positioned face down. A side angle revealed major discoloration to her face, which Strobl said was likely due to a combination of livor mortis — the pooling of blood due to gravity and the lack of circulation — and being frozen.
Later photos showed pressure distortion to her face, abdomen and breasts due to how she was positioned on the ice. There was also a scratch on her torso which showed no evidence of bleeding, and a laceration on her knee that also did not appear to have caused any bleeding.
Strobl said the lack of blood, she interpreted as meaning it occurred after she was dead; likely when she was dropped onto the ice. Later photographs showed abrasions, bruises and depressions on Greyblood’s neck.
“These are consistent with bruises that would have occurred during life,” Strobl said.
The internal autopsy of Greyblood’s head revealed a large bruise on the right, front side of her scalp. Strobl said this also appeared to have happened while Greyblood was still alive.
During the internal autopsy, Strobl and her team also found blood was coating all of the organs in Greyblood’s abdomen. The only source they could identify was a small, three-centimeter laceration in her liver. The wound itself would not have caused her death, Strobl said, but she did believe it happened before she died.
“Have you seen this kind of liver damage due to CPR?” Gross asked.
“I’ve seen it very rarely,” Strobl said. “Maybe once or twice a year.”
Greyblood’s toxicology screening showed she had a blood alcohol concentration of .09 at the time of her death, which Strobl said would not have been a factor in her dying.
Ultimately, Strobl said the culmination of her findings were that the manner of death was homicide, but the cause was unspecified. She said the bruising on her neck was “suggestive of or consistent with strangulation or pressure to the neck.” However, due in part to further damage from being frozen, she could not say with certainty that strangulation was what caused her death.
When asked by Gross, Strobl said she felt the injuries found on Jeanine’s neck were consistent with a demonstration Jonathan provided to police of how he grabbed her during a statement. She said she wasn’t shown that video until “long after” completing the autopsy.
Gaertner asked Strobl during cross examination to clarify that she meant the cause of death was not specified as a result of the autopsy.
“We ruled a lot out, but we couldn’t rule certain things in,” Strobl said.
Gaertner asked if it was fair to say that it could not be said definitively when Jeanine Greyblood got the abrasions and bruising found on her neck. Strobl repeated that the injuries were “suggestive” of certain events, such as pressure on the neck while she was still alive.
Upon further questioning from Gaertner, she said examiners found no damage to the sub-layers of skin or fatty tissue underneath the skin in Greyblood’s neck. She also said she saw no damage to the muscles, though that could have been not visible due to the extreme cold temperatures to which they had been exposed.
“In your medical opinion, Jeanine Greyblood died at the hands of another person, but the ‘how,’ you don’t know why?” Gaertner asked.
“Yes,” Strobl said.
“Has your opinion changed at all?” Gross said, later.
“No,” Strobl said.
The day ended with testimony from Rachael Mrozek, a friend of Jeanine Greyblood, and Little Falls Police Officer Jillian Robinson.
Mrozek said she never saw Jeanine and Jonathan argue or get into a physical confrontation, and that she did not consider Jeanine a jealous person “in general.”
On Feb. 6, she went to the Greyblood residence to talk to Jonathan about what had happened. At some point during the conversation, she said Jonathan said, “How am I going to tell my 1-year-old when he gets older why his mom never came home?” That was followed by a pause, before he added, “If she doesn’t come home.”
She found this odd. Though when questioned by Gaertner, Mrozek said, “I guess” in terms of whether she believed Jonathan was a devoted father.
During the morning session, Brandon and Paulette Marcyes gave separate 45-minute testimonies. The couple was friends with Jeanine and Jonathan Greyblood, and they both worked for Brandon at Boater’s Dream in Little Falls.
They both recounted the events of the weekend, as they were supposed to go to Wisconsin with the Greybloods to celebrate a friend’s birthday. They both said they never saw the couple get physical with one another. Brandon said Jonathan “described the perfect house” and “very much seemed like he was in love with her” when he talked about Jeanine.
Paulette said in her testimony that the only time she saw Jeanine get angry with Jonathan was when, while out at a bar, a mutual friend put her arm around him for a photograph and he reciprocated. She described Jeanine as “relatively upset.”
“If I saw my husband at a bar put his hand around a girl, I would be upset, too, and I would lash out,” Paulette said.
Brandon said Jonathan arrived at his shop at around 8:30 a.m., Feb. 6, to drop off some items they planned to bring to the party. He found it odd that was still something he was “prioritizing.” When asked by Gaertner, he admitted that he would describe Jonathan as “meek” and that Jeanine “wore the pants in the relationship.”
Both Brandon and Paulette helped search for Jeanine on Feb. 6, before leaving around noon. They searched in Pine Grove Park, where Jonathan said he had last seen Jeanine the evening before. They found no fresh footprints in the snow.
Paulette added that she found it odd that Jonathan had both her phone and her purse, and that he had not yet talked to the police after she had been believed “missing” for several hours.
Gaertner asked her if she would describe Jeanine as “jealous” or “possessive” toward Jonathan. Paulette said she was that way toward her family.
The Marcyes were joined in searching for Jeanine on Feb. 6 by Mitchell Peterson, a coworker and friend of the Greybloods. Peterson recalled an interaction in which he asked Jonathan if he would notice a “beautiful woman” on the beach during a trip to Florida.
“He said, ‘I have eyes for my wife and my wife, only,’” Peterson said.
Jeanine Greyblood’s oldest child, Alosha Chieppa, and her mother’s long-time boyfriend, Mark Bellefeuille, wrapped up the morning testimony.
Chieppa said she lived with Jonathan and Jeanine for about a year before moving out on her own. During that time, she never saw either act physically abusive toward the other.
She did, however, say that Jeanine could sometimes get “irritated easily” and was “stubborn.” Chieppa said at times she would “grab her by the shoulders and shake her” and that she slapped her “a time or two.”
Bellefeuille said when he was at the Greybloods’ house on Feb. 6, he asked Jonathan if he “laid a hand on her.” Jonathan replied that “he would never do that.”
When asked by Gaertner, Bellefeuille agreed that Jonathan cared about his kids and that he would describe him as a “good dad.”
The trial will continue with more testimony at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Gross said he expects the prosecution will rest sometime on Thursday. The trial is expected to last into next week.
