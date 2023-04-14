Exchange Club donates $2,000 to Habitat for Humanity Apr 14, 2023 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Exchange Club of Little Falls recently supported Habitat For Humanity, with a donation of $2,000, and by supplying waiters for Habitat for Humanity’s recent fund raising brunch.Exchange Club supports local nonprofit organizations with donations generated with Exchange Club’s gaming partners, Tavern on First, Falls Bar, Belle Prairie Junction, Boomerang Bar and The Landing.Pictured are (from left): Josh Dahl and Robb Orr, Exchange Club; Kathy Lange executive director, Habitat for Humanity; Justin Piotrowski, Ray Schulte, Shawn Flavin and Justin Bieganek, Exchange Club. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Pierz Healy student invents Grain Gyre to keep farmers safe Raising incredible little humans UPDATED: Little Falls man killed in Thursday accident identified Brainerd teen hurt after striking light, power poles in Pierz Fairway opens branch in Little Falls E-Editions Morrison County Record Apr 9, 2023 0 Online Poll How’s your vehicle holding up with all the potholes? You voted: Not too bad, I drive slowly over them if I can’t avoid them. Not sure, but I’m not looking forward to the next visit to my mechanic. Already had to have my vehicle re-aligned because of it. Vote View Results Back
