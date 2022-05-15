There were 242 reports of suspected abuse toward people who are elderly or have a disability in Morrison County last year.
May is Vulnerable Adult Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in Morrison County, and the Community Adult Protection Team is hosting a new event that it hopes will help bring that number down.
The Art of Scamming: Knowledge is Power, will provide a resource fair and scam education to anyone who wishes to attend. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) Supervisor Sarah Pratt also serves as supervisor of the Community Adult Protection Team. The group consists of representatives from nursing homes, CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital, the Family Medical Center, HHS, law enforcement and more.
“We all started talking about — and we have for the last couple of years — about the increase that we’re seeing in people being scammed,” Pratt said. “We’ve been wanting to do some sort of event around that in May, because May is Vulnerable Adult Awareness Month.”
She said it was difficult to put such an event together during the past couple of years due to COVID-19. However, they decided now was the time to “go big or go home.”
The first hour of the event will be a resource fair during which providers such as Horizon Health, Senior LinkAge Line, HHS and the Family Medical Center will have information available that Pratt believes would be useful for anyone in the community.
“People can just mill around and chat and pick up resources about scams and services for older people; services that are provided around the community,” she said. “That will be a great opportunity.”
At the same time, Domino’s Pizza will provide food, which will be free to anyone who attends. There is also no cost to attend the event.
Between 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., a series of community speakers will provide information and personal stories to help people avoid allowing themselves or a loved one to become the victim of a scam.
HHS Intake Social Worker Molly Brown will be the first speaker, and will provide training on reporting suspected abuse, neglect or financial exploitation.
“She’s just going talk about, what is a vulnerable adult?” Pratt said. “What is maltreatment of a vulnerable adult? How do you make those reports? What does that look like? (We’re) trying to help people understand the difference between being a vulnerable adult and being an adult that has the right to make bad decisions if you want to.”
At 6:30 p.m., Jeremy Luberts from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and John Ruby of the Little Falls Police Department will provide information on the scams they’re seeing, from a law enforcement perspective.
Next, Pine Country Bank Chief Operations Officer Michelle Carlson will talk about what the banks are seeing in terms of scam activity.
“We do get a lot of reports from the banks,” Pratt said. “They intercept quite a bit. When they start to see big numbers and things happening, they’ll make that report.”
Morrison County Veterans Services Officer Kathy Marshik will talk about resources available to veterans, before Family Medical Center Community Health Educator Leslie McCoy talks about a personal experience she had regarding a scam.
Pratt said scam activity has been more prevalent during the last two years. She believes this is due to people being more isolated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are responding to them because people haven’t talked to anybody, they’ve been in their homes,” she said. “We’re just seeing an increase. (Prior to COVID) we didn’t really investigate too many scams through adult protection. A lot of them just went through law enforcement. We just started seeing more and more cases this year, with big dollar amounts.”
She said it is important to note that one does not have to be a vulnerable adult to fall victim to a scam. The Community Adult Protection Team is seeing it more within the vulnerable population, however.
One common scam she said they have seen is when the scammer calls an elderly person and pretends to be their grandchild. They tell them that they are in trouble and need money. Another is when the scammer will send the victim a friend request through social media and, eventually, ask for money.
As vulnerable adults have been even more isolated than usual over the past two years, she said they have become more susceptible to these types of scams. They believe the person is their friend, so they start giving them money because they want to help.
“We had a case where that occurred,” Pratt said. “They did not understand because, we learned later, that cognitively she was losing her ability to track. Then she still would not identify that was a scam. Even if you get involved and try to put in some safety parameters around that, someone’s like, ‘Well, they were my friend. Why can’t I give my friend money?’ That’s sad.”
She said scammers are often located overseas, so they can be really difficult to track down. It’s rare when they are found. Oftentimes, this results in the victim not getting their money back.
The resource fair will highlight services that go beyond scamming.
Pratt said Senior LinkAge Line, for example, is a resource center for elderly people to call for help with a variety of topics. Some of those include help with Medicare paperwork or applying for government benefits, such as MnCHOICES.
HHS will be available to highlight its services, such as the elderly waiver program, home care services or assisted living. They can help people navigate those resources for their loved ones.
“A lot of it is not connected to scams during the resources fair,” Pratt said.
Ultimately, she said the event is geared toward vulnerable adults because it’s part of Vulnerable Adult Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. However, anyone could be scammed or find themselves in a position where they need to utilize some of the highlighted services.
“Anybody in the community would find that beneficial, I would think,” Pratt said.
She said the Community Adult Protection Team is “super passionate” about what they do, and they are excited to host this event. They want to get the community together and give them a chance to see what they’re all about.
In the end, she said if the event can help one person, it will be worth it.
“We are here to help and to serve our population, but also to ensure that they are safe in the least restrictive environment possible,” Pratt said. “We want to help the community in that way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.