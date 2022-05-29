“If it seems to good to be true, it probably is.”
That phrase was echoed by nearly every speaker, Tuesday, during an event titled The Art of Scamming: Knowledge is Power, put on by the Morrison County Community Adult Protection Team. The event aimed to inform residents of different types of scams and how to identify them, along with what to do if they become a victim.
“I’d like to believe that this work will benefit the community and help those who have been scammed, because it’s all about education, about sharing what we know and what we’ve experienced so it doesn’t happen again,” said Leslie McCoy, a community health educator at Family Medical Center and member of the Community Adult Protection Team.
The event was run as part of Vulnerable Adult Awareness and Prevention Month. Though anyone can be preyed upon by scammers, vulnerable adults are often targeted.
Molly Brown, an intake worker for Morrison County Health and Human Services, said a vulnerable adult is “anybody who is over the age of 18 that is a resident of a nursing home, assisted living facility, etc.” It can also be anyone who receives services in the home from a home health nurse or a personal care assistant.
“A vulnerable adult can also be somebody — regardless of residence, or whether any type of service is received — an adult that possesses a physical or mental infirmity, or other physical, mental or emotional dysfunction that impairs the individual’s ability to provide adequately for the individual’s own care,” Brown said.
Elderly people are also often victimized by scammers. Brown said 10% of adults who are 65 and older will experience some form of elder abuse in a given year. There are six types of elder abuse: physical, sexual, emotional, neglect, abandonment and financial.
Scams fall under the umbrella of financial exploitation. This can include the use, theft, possession or control of funds or property of a vulnerable adult through undue influence, deception or fraud. It can also include coercing or enticing a vulnerable adult to perform services for the profit or the advantage of another, according to Brown.
Warning signs of financial exploitation include, if there’s a sudden change in a beneficiary — especially involving a caregiver — large cash withdrawals from banking or investment accounts, using credit cards more frequently or a person not paying bills or buying food or other necessities.
Anyone can report suspected elder abuse in any form. Brown said one place to do so is by calling the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center at 1-844-880-1574. They can also contact local law enforcement.
“Some people might say, when do you report?” Brown said. “We say, it’s better safe than sorry.”
Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Investigator Jeremy Luberts and Little Falls Police Sergeant John Ruby told the crowd of about 30 people what types of scams are out there, which ones are most common and how to identify them before becoming a victim.
Luberts said the scams that are the most common locally are home repair scams, insurance fraud, phony charity scams, bank scams and foreign lottery scams.
Luberts said a home repair scam happens when someone reaches out to a homeowner, typically without prior contact, and offers to do work such as re-shingling their home or putting blacktop in their driveway. He said, oftentimes, these type of scammers ask to be paid up front for their services.
“That should be a big red flag for everybody,” Luberts said. “Any time somebody wants to be paid up front, before they even start or do the work, be very cautious of that. I highly would recommend — do not do that. Don’t pay anybody until the work is done.”
Insurance fraud happens when someone calls offering low rates with big benefits. This is one of those cases where he said, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Phony charity scams are when someone calls soliciting donations for a charity or a cause, and it’s one Luberts runs into “quite a bit.” In fact, he said people have called and told him that someone contacted them saying they were from the Sheriff’s Office and were collecting donations for a particular initiative it had going on.
“Understand that, the Sheriff’s Office is not going to call people out in the public for donations,” Luberts said. “We don’t do that.”
Luberts said, one of the biggest scams local law enforcement hears about are bank scams. This happens when a scammer calls someone — often in the elderly community — and reports to be from a law enforcement agency and tells the intended victim that their family member, such as a grandchild, is in custody and they need money from them for bail. They also often get on the line and pretend to be the grandchild, asking for help.
Luberts said people who engage in these kind of scams are often “really good at it.”
“Law enforcement will never call somebody from the public and tell you that your loved one is currently in jail because they had a warrant for their arrest and you need to post this money for them to get out of jail,” Luberts said.
The foreign lottery schemes are named as such because they often originate overseas. These scams happen when an intended victim is told they’ve inherited or won a large sum of money. The hook is that they have to send a certain amount of money for a processing fee, for example, and the money will be sent to them. Of course, it never is.
With all of these scams, a person who falls victim rarely recovers their money. Ruby said it does happen on rare occasions, but even then they are often trying to track down people in other states. If they are located in another country, even if they can be traced, their home nation will not extradite them to the U.S. to be charged.
“Once these funds change hands, once you’ve been the victim of a scam or the money has gone out someplace, it is extremely difficult if not impossible to get that back or to solve that,” Ruby said.
He said the best way for someone to protect themself is to recognize the risk.
“(Luberts) said this three times, I’m going to say it a fourth time,” Ruby said. “Keep this in mind: If it sounds too good to be true, it is. Trust your instincts. If your first thought when you hear a pitch is, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s a fantastic deal.’ Be careful. There’s your first warning right there.”
He said a major red flag that someone might be trying to run a scam is that they will cold call the victim. Most people, Ruby said, if they need a home repair done or want to purchase an extended warranty for their vehicle, know how to seek out information on how to do so on their own.
He said if someone calls him “out of the blue,” he is automatically suspicious.
“They’re going to try to hook you and make something sound very attractive or really beneficial to you, or they’re going to prey upon your fears,” Ruby said.
He said the fact that it preys upon the victim’s fears is why the aforementioned “grandchild in trouble” scheme is so affective.
He said another in that same light that he has seen a lot involves the caller telling a person that they’re from the IRS and they owe money. If they don’t make arrangements and pay immediately, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
“I’m here to tell you — he’s got 27 years, I’ve got 18 years — we don’t warn people when they have arrest warrants,” Ruby said.
Cold calls can also, in a sense, apply to the internet. He said a common scam people fall for is when they receive an email from a company such as Netflix or Amazon saying there has been a charge or suspicious activity on their account. They then leave a link to click on or a number to call to resolve the issue.
Often, this allows the scammer to gain access to the victim’s account information, which they can then use to defraud them. He said the moment someone asks for credit card information, a Social Security number or any other personal information, stop. It is important to never click that link or call the number.
“The people that do these confidence schemes are extremely good at their job,” Ruby said. “They’re very convincing. They know what they’re doing. Their full-time job is convincing people they’ve never met of this scheme they’re trying to do.”
Ruby said, if the above mentioned scenario is with a company someone actually does business with, they should leave the email, go on the website and contact the company directly through their account. That will help confirm whether or not the issue was legitimate without putting the person at risk.
He said if someone actually does give out information or believes they have been scammed, they should contact their financial institution immediately and ask them to freeze or put a hold on their account.
Ruby added that he is not aware of any company or government entity that accepts payments via Western Union, gift cards or any sort of wire transfer as payment. If someone asks for any of those, they are likely running a scam.
“Confidence people have been around for hundreds of years; I’m sure longer than that,” Ruby said. “The technology has just changed. Instead of selling snake oil on the corner, now they’re reaching out to you through emails, text messages, phone calls, sometimes showing up at your door.”
Pine Country Bank COO Michelle Carlson and Retail Manager Tina Scherping spoke about what they see, from a banking perspective. One of the most common, Carlson said, is fiduciary fraud. This is when a person who manages money for a vulnerable adult exploits that person by misusing their funds.
When choosing a fiduciary, she said it is vital to pick someone who is trusted. They should also not choose someone who has trouble managing their own money or has problems with gambling or substance abuse.
She said another common scheme is what she referred to as a “romance scam.” This is also sometimes referred to as “catfishing” and usually happens when someone meets a person online and falls in love with them, typically without ever meeting in person.
“They present this wonderful identity and they take time and they build this relationship with you and, all of a sudden, something happens and they need money,” Carlson said.
Along with knowing people personally who had lost money in this type of scam, she said it also happened to one of their clients. She had a person who claimed he was trying to get through customs overseas to come see her in the U.S..
Pine Country Bank will no longer allow her to send money to this person, but both Carlson and Scherping believe she is still doing so through another institution.
“She’s lost $30,000 - $40,000, and she’s still in contact with him,” Carlson said.
For security on the internet, Scherping recommended using security software, never sending financial or account information in an email, be cautious about opening attachments, using passwords that are hard to hack and never allow access to a third-party provider, rather than a reputable repair shop.
Morrison County Veterans Services Officer Kathy Marshik gave a brief talk on what she has seen in terms of scams involving the veteran community. One of the most common, she said, is false nonprofit organizations that don’t actually help veterans.
“Legitimate groups will ask you to be a member and then get donations that way,” she way.
Some veterans have also received calls offering to process VA disability claims for a fee. Marshik said nobody has to pay for those services. Other common types of fraud include stolen valor — when someone claims to be a veteran and is not — and pension poaching.
If a veteran receives something that seems fishy, she said the best course of action is to call their local Veterans Service Office.
“The hardest part about scamming somebody is that initial contact,” Ruby said. “If you can reach out to somebody and get them to respond to your pitch, their chances of getting money out of you go up astronomically.”
