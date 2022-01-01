A construction delay has caused a large increase in cost on one of Little Falls’ 2021 public improvement projects.
In December 2020, the city of Little Falls accepted a low bid from Bolton and Menk of Baxter for construction engineering on its Safe Routes to School project. The upgrades were made possible through a federal grant that the city received. It included improvements to the sidewalks along Ninth Street Northeast and Sixth Street Southwest, a trail along Pine Avenue and rectangular flashing beacons at Lindbergh Elementary, Lincoln Elementary and Mary of Lourdes Middle School.
The original contract amount for contract engineering was $31,095. But, because of the extended length of time it has taken Anderson Brothers Construction of Brainerd to complete the work, Bolton and Menk has, so far, incurred $60,797.50.
Little Falls City Engineer Greg Kimman told the City Council at its Dec. 20, 2021, meeting that there is still additional work to be done. As such, he made a request for the Council to amend the proposal from Bolton and Menk for an additional $38,405, bringing the total to $69,500.
“This additional $38,000, is that going to fix the problems that are on that Safe Routes to School?” asked Council Member Jerry Knafla. “That project, they did not do a very good job of planning and installing that project. You get rain, we’ve got floods. You get rain, we’ve got ice. It is terrible. I’ve heard nothing but complaints about that.”
Kimman pointed out that the project has not been completed. There is work to be done yet in the spring, which he said would take all of the existing issues into consideration.
He said, on the work that is yet to be completed, Bolton and Menk is anticipating about $8,000 more in construction engineering. This will consist mainly in time to observe the contractor to ensure the work is being done to specs.
“We’re aware of a lot of those things and, yes, that does need to get completed yet,” Kimman said.
Council President Brad Hircock asked if it was a poor design that caused the water to run onto the pathway and stay there rather than draining. Kimman said the project was designed in-house, and the problems have been caused because of issues with installation rather than the design.
He said the Class 5 base was installed “much wider” than it needed to be.
“Class 5 does not drain at all,” Kimman said.
He said that is one of the challenges they are facing as they look to pick work up on the project again in the spring; trying to get it to drain.
“It’s additional because of Anderson Brothers’ lack of speed,” Hircock said. “Shouldn’t they be paying the difference?”
Kimman said there are liquidated damages built into the contract with Anderson Brothers that will off-set some of that cost. Whether or not it would cover all of it, however, he was not sure at this point.
“Usually on a job like this, you give them a 10% leeway, but this is substantially more,” said Council Member Frank Gosiak.
“It’s more than double the original amount,” added Council Member Leif Hanson.
Kimman said there was nothing that could have been done from Bolton and Menk’s perspective. He also vouched for Anderson Brothers, saying the city has worked with the company in the past and has not had any issues.
Instead, he believed the delays for this project were more of a sign of the times.
“This past year, I think all of the construction industry has seen the challenges with staffing,” he said. “There’s just not enough people to do the work. So, when they were doing the work, it took much longer than what anybody had anticipated, even Bolton and Menk.”
Also, because the project is grant funded, significant oversight is needed throughout. Kimman said the concrete needs to be “constantly tested” to ensure it meets specifications required to receive funding.
“We’ll be looking at doing liquidated damages on Anderson Brothers,” Kimman reiterated. “I don’t have those totals yet, so I can’t say if it’s going to cover all of it, or what portion of it, but yes, there would be liquidated damages on it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.