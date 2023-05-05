Little Falls Community High School announced that Emma Miller has been chosen as one of the two Students of the Month for April. She is the daughter of Keith and Lynette Miller.
Miller’s academic achievements at LFCHS are highlighted by her continual presence on the Honor Roll and her distinction as a two-year member of the Little Falls Community High School Honor Society.
Miller has enjoyed being involved with theater as a Flyer in roles on the stage and behind the scenes. Whether in costume acting out a scene or serving as a stage manager, her contributions to the drama department are plentiful. Additionally, she has been involved in speech, Student Council, Art Club, and the Natural Resources Club. Miller has also been a LINK leader during her time at LFCHS.
Other accomplishments of Miller include being named a Flyer Pride Student of the Month as a sophomore and earning Honorable Mention by Spotlight Education of technical leadership for Seussical.
Karen Warner, LFCHS art instructor, said, “Emma Miller is an exceptional student that gives back to the school in many ways. Not only is she a strong academic student, she is involved in many of the arts. Emma has designed many posters for band concerts and button designs for the school and art club including the Homecoming buttons for the past two years. She is active in theater participating in the school musicals as the stage director and on stage characters. She has also started editing films of the theater performances for the students to have a copy. Her talents are plentiful, and she uses them to contribute to the school community.”
Volunteer activities of Miller include helping with highway clean-up, donating time to the summer theater program with Treasure Island, serving as an AVID tutor and assisting with the St. James Church Bazaar.
When Miller finds herself with free time, she enjoys theater, arts and crafts, reading, and playing video games.
Miller will attend Mankato State where she will double major in graphic design and theater.
