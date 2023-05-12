Ellie Blair

Little Falls Community High School announced that Elizabeth (Ellie) Blair has been chosen as one of the two Students of the Month for May of 2023. She is the daughter of Michael and Erin Blair.

Blair’s academic success is confirmed by her continuous presence on the A Honor, her induction into the Little Falls Honor Society, and her placement on the Central Lakes College Dean’s List. Additionally, she is an NSHSS Selected Scholar and a certified nursing assistant.

