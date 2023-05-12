Little Falls Community High School announced that Elizabeth (Ellie) Blair has been chosen as one of the two Students of the Month for May of 2023. She is the daughter of Michael and Erin Blair.
Blair’s academic success is confirmed by her continuous presence on the A Honor, her induction into the Little Falls Honor Society, and her placement on the Central Lakes College Dean’s List. Additionally, she is an NSHSS Selected Scholar and a certified nursing assistant.
Although she has had significant success in all areas at the high school, the band department has certainly benefitted from Blair’s contributions. As a saxophonist, she has refined her skills in Wind Symphony and Jazz Band, and because of her dedication to her craft, the accolades and recognitions are plentiful for Blair. As a junior and senior, she was named to the All-State Band.
Participating as an athlete in Olympic weightlifting and as a thrower in track and field also tops Blair’s resume, as does being a manager for boys soccer during her sophomore-senior years.
Additionally, Blair has been chosen as a Link leader during her junior and senior years. She is a two-year member of the prom committee, and she participated in FCA, Knowledge Bowl, basketball, and as a hockey statistician for short stints during her years as a Flyer.
Lyn Gwost, English instructor, describes Blair as the quintessential candidate for Student of the Month. “From the first day Ellie entered my classroom in the fall of 2022, I was impressed with her positivity, her desire to grow as a writer, and her contributions to the learning environment. She approaches her schoolwork with maturity, yet she is able to laugh and live in the moment. I am certain her personable nature coupled with her hard work ethic will pave the way for Ellie to find much continued success. Good luck, Ellie. I’ll be rooting for you,” Gwost said.
Volunteer activities of Blair have been devoted to her community of faith. From helping with the annual bazaar to the Carousel of Crafts and completing miscellaneous volunteer opportunities, she has given back to Our Lady of Lourdes.
Blair’s hobbies include lifting weights, going outside, spending time with friends and family and traveling to new places.
Blair will attend Gustavus Adolphus College where she will major in exercise physiology.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.