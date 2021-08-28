A bicyclist was killed early Saturday morning, when he was struck by a vehicle just west of Little Falls.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Michael Alan Ostrom, 35, Elk River, died while riding a bicycle near the intersection of Highway 238 and Highway 27, Saturday.
The state patrol reports that, at about 3:54 a.m. Saturday, Caleb Dennis Elfering, 28, Little Falls, was eastbound on Highway 27 in Pike Creek Township. A 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Elfering, struck Ostrom, who — for unspecified reasons — was laying in the lane of traffic.
Road conditions were listed as wet at the time of the incident, but the report did not state whether it was a factor in the accident or not. Ostrom was not wearing a helmet.
Elfering was not injured in the crash and was wearing his seatbelt. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the incident.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Little Falls Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Little Falls Fire and Rescue assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.
