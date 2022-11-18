Election 2022 Campaign Pins on Flag

Election campaign vote buttons on American flag for 2022

 liveslow

Morrison County continued in its reputation as a Republican stronghold during the Nov. 8 general election.

In federal and state races, the GOP held a decided advantage over all challengers. County-wide, Republican candidate for the U.S. House District 7 seat, Michelle Fischbach, controlled 74.87% of the vote. Her next closest challenger had only 20.01%.

Load comments