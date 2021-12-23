Little Falls Community High School announced that Zach Gwost has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for December. He is the son of Rusty and Lyn Gwost.
Gwost’s academic success is supported by his presence on the A honor roll throughout high school as well as his induction into the Little Falls Honor Society.
During his years at the high school, Gwost has been active in baseball and basketball. As a junior, he was named to the Granite Ridge All-Conference baseball team and was honorable mention on the basketball team. He also found himself on the honorable mention list of the All Area baseball and basketball teams during the 2020-2021 academic years. Serving as a captain for two years for basketball and as a LINK leader during his junior and senior years at LFCHS are other activities on Gwost’s résumé.
Gwost has shared a great deal of his time with the youth baseball association. In addition to umping many games voluntarily and helping with practices, he was also actively involved with cutting sod, building benches for the dugout, and prepping fields at Belle Prairie Baseball Complex. Helping with youth basketball at annual clinics has been another volunteer activity of Gwost.
“I was elated to learn that Zach Gwost was nominated for the December SOTM award. I have known Zach for many years as a student, advisee and friend, and I have admired him since day one,” said Reid Bellig, Gwost’s adviser and biology teacher. “It has been a pleasure to watch him grow from an incoming freshman into the kind of student educators love to teach. As a student, Zach achieves his academic excellence by being organized, reliable, timely and curious. He is engaged in his learning, asks thoughtful questions, and is determined to grasp relevant learning goals and content. When Zach enters the room, he brings a calm, friendly demeanor that is always a comfort to those around him.”
“Outside the classroom, there are few people on earth that possess a passion for so many things in life as Zach. Whether he is fishing, hunting, playing baseball or basketball, Zach is determined to put in the work and time needed to achieve his goals. It brings me so much joy to see a student dedicated to his craft reap the rewards of success,” Bellig said.
“High school is not only about how a student performs academically but also about the activities students are involved in and the relationships that are built each year, and Zach excels in all three areas! He is a natural leader and one that leads by example,” Bellig said. “One of the things I appreciate most about Zach is the kindness he shows to all staff and students he encounters throughout the day, regardless of whether or not they are part of his friend group. Zach is the kind of person that always smiles and says ‘good morning’ or ‘have a great day,’ and I love that about him. He is a shining example of Flyer Pride at its best. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for Zach, as it will be filled with adventure and success.”
When he has a bit of free time, Gwost enjoys playing baseball and basketball. He also loves to hunt, fish, spear and spend time with his family.
Future plans for Gwost include attending a four year college and playing baseball. His major is undecided at this time.
