“Children First” Christian Preschool is hosting a “Wild About Preschool,” come and go open house Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. in the preschool classrooms, located within First Lutheran Church in Little Falls.
All interested, new and returning preschoolers and their families are welcome to attend to see the classrooms, ask questions, meet new friends, meet the staff and play.
Children First is a non-denominational, Christian preschool serving Little Falls and the surrounding communities. Children in the program will experience the grace of God, a safe and inviting environment for learning, healthy socialization with their peers and readiness skills for kindergarten.
Children First serves children, ages 33 months through pre-kindergarten, with registration available at any time during the preschool year, pending class openings. The preschool classrooms are located within First Lutheran Church, 2100 Riverview Drive, Little Falls.
Classes are offered September through May and are offered on Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday or Monday through Thursday. All classes meet from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. A registration form is available on the website: http://flclittlefalls.org/children-first-preschool, in Gathering Space at First Lutheran Church or by calling (320) 632-6667.
Parent/guardian orientation is Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. The first class days will be Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 13 and 14.
For more information, contact Gail Hittesdorf, director, at (320) 632-6667 or childrenfirst@flclittlefalls.org.
