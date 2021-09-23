Monday, September 27 — Chicken nachos, steamed corn, bread slice, assorted fruit, variety of veggies.

Tuesday, September 28 — Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, assorted fruit, variety of veggies.

Wednesday, September 29 — Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, dinner roll, assorted fruit, variety of fruit.

Thursday, September 30 — Chicken fajita, spaghetti, breadstick, assorted fruit, variety of veggies.

Friday, October 1— Menu not completed by press time.

NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Salad bar offered daily for K-12, chef salad with breadsticks offered daily for grades 7-12. Skim chocolate milk or white 1$ offered daily. Menus subject to change without notice.

