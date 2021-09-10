Monday, September 13 — Chicken patty on a bun, baked beans, assorted fruit, variety of veggies.
Tuesday, September 14 — Queso meatball nacho, nacho fixings, steamed corn assorted fruit, variety of veggies..
Wednesday, September 15 — Cheeseburger meatloaf, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, assorted fruit, variety of fruit.
Thursday, September 16 — Orange chicken, brown rice, bread slice (9-12), assorted fruit, variety of veggies.
Friday, September 17 — Pizza crunchers with marinara sauce, green beans, assorted fruit, variety of veggies.
NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Salad bar offered daily for K-12, chef salad with breadsticks offered daily for grades 7-12. Skim chocolate milk or white 1$ offered daily. Menus subject to change without notice.
