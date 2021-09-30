Monday, October 4 — Ham or turkey wrap, buttered corn, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.

Tuesday, October 5 — Mini corn dogs, baked beans, fresh veggies, assorted fruit, bread slice.

Wednesday, October 6 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, cranberry sauce, dinner roll, assorted fruit and veggies.

Thursday, October 7 — Choice of sub sandwich, southwest chili, crackers, sub fixings, assorted fruit and veggies.

Friday, October 8 — Cheese quesadilla, tiny whole potatoes, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.

NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Salad bar offered daily for K-12, chef salad with breadsticks offered daily for grades 7-12. Skim chocolate milk or white 1$ offered daily. Menus subject to change without notice.

