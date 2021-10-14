Monday, October 18 — Sloppy jo on bun, cheese slice, whole kernel corn, assorted fruit, variety of veggies.

Tuesday, October 19 — Orange chicken with rice, steamed broccoli, bread slice, assorted fruit, variety of veggies.

Wednesday, October 20 — Beef and potato wrap, refried beans, assorted fruit, variety of veggies.

Thursday, October 21 — MEA - No school.

Friday, October 22— MEA - No school.

NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Salad bar offered daily for K-12, chef salad with breadsticks offered daily for grades 7-12. Skim chocolate milk or white 1$ offered daily. Menus subject to change without notice.

