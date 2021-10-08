Monday, October 11 — Fiestada pizza, crispy cube potatoes, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

Tuesday, October 12 — Walking taco, taco fixings, whole kernel corn, assorted fruit, variety of vegetables.

Wednesday, October 13 — Bosco sticks with sauce, baked beans, fresh veggies, assorted fruit, bread slice.

Thursday, October 14 — Apple crunch, corn dog, seasoned peas, assorted fruit and veggies, bread slice.

Friday, October 15 — Cheese pizza, green beans, fresh veggies, bread slice, assorted fruit.

NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Salad bar offered daily for K-12, chef salad with breadsticks offered daily for grades 7-12. Skim chocolate milk or white 1$ offered daily. Menus subject to change without notice.

