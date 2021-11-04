Monday, November 8 — No school.
Tuesday, November 9 — Chicken patty on a bun, baked beans, fresh veggies, assorts crackers, assorted fruit.
Wednesday, November 10 — Queso meatball nachos, cilantro brown rice, corn, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.
Thursday, November 11 — Cheeseburger meatloaf on a bun, peas, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.
Friday, November 12 — Pizza crunchers with sauce, peas and carrots, bread slice, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.
NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Salad bar offered daily for K-12, chef salad with breadsticks offered daily for grades 7-12. Skim chocolate milk or white 1$ offered daily. Menus subject to change without notice.
