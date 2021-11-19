Monday, November 22 — Soft pretzel with cheese sauce, potatoes, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.

Tuesday, November 23 — Hot ham and cheese on bun, baked beans, variety of veggies, assorted fruit.

Wednesday, November 24 — Pepperoni pizza, seasoned peas, bread slice, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.

Thursday, November 25 — No school, Thanksgiving break.

Friday, November 26 — No school, Thanksgiving break.

NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Salad bar offered daily for K-12, chef salad with breadsticks offered daily for grades 7-12. Skim chocolate milk or white 1$ offered daily. Menus subject to change without notice.

