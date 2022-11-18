Upsala school lunch menu, Nov. 21 - 25 Nov 18, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, November 21 — Crunchy chicken tenders, tiny whole potatoes, bread slice (JH/HS), fresh veggies, assorted fruit.Tuesday, November 22 — Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, steamed carrots, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.Wednesday, November 23 — Pizza crunchers with sauce, green beans, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.Thursday, November 24 — No school.Friday, November 25 — No school.NOTE: Salad bar offered daily for K-12, chef salad with breadsticks offered daily for grades 7-12. Skim chocolate milk or white milk offered daily. Menus subject to change without notice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit a Letter to Santa To submit a Letter to Santa, click here. Submit Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now IUP approved for new event venue near Hillman Little Falls man injured in crash north of Pierz Pierz mom and wife fighting rare form of cancer Fort Ripley man injured in rollover crash 2022 Election Results - COUNTY SEATS, CITIES, SCHOOL BOARDS E-Editions Morrison County Record Nov 13, 2022 0 Online Poll Do you feel the office of the county auditor/treasurer should be: You voted: Elected as in the past. Appointed by the County Board, so a qualified person is in place. Vote View Results Back
