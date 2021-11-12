Monday, November 15 — Hot dog on bun, baked beans, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.

Tuesday, November 16 — Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, whole kernel corn, dinner roll, cranberries, fresh veggies and fruit.

Wednesday, November 17 — Cheese quesadilla with salsa, refried beans, variety of fruit, fresh veggies.

Thursday, November 18 — Southwest chili, crackers, deli sub sandwich, sub fixings, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.

Friday, November 18 — Orange chicken, brown rice, California blend, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.

NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Salad bar offered daily for K-12, chef salad with breadsticks offered daily for grades 7-12. Skim chocolate milk or white 1$ offered daily. Menus subject to change without notice.

Load comments