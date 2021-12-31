Monday, January 3 — Chicken noodle soup, breadstick, carrots, applesauce, oranges.

Tuesday, January 4 — Sloppy jos on bun, baked beans, chips, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, January 5 — Hampatty, au gratin potatoes, corn, bread, apples, oranges.

Thursday, January 6 — Tater tot hotdish, green beans, bread, apples, oranges.

Friday, January 7 — Sausage wrap, tri-taters, juice, yogurt, apples, oranges.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

Load comments