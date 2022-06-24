After approving an application for the Solar to Schools grant program at a previous meeting, the Upsala School Board voted to accept the grant for the purchase of a solar array to be installed on the roof of the school, at its meeting Wednesday. The package includes a power purchase agreement and facility lease through ideal Energies.
The $102,000 grant for the project came from the state of Minnesota. The total cost of the project will be $170,000, for which the district will make monthly payments. The duration of the agreement is 20 years, after which the district will be responsible for disposal of the solar array.
“On the face of it, it’s a little hard to defend,” said Board Chair Dean Peterson. “But it’s revenue neutral or positive. The only payoff is that we save one-third of the cost of the power that is generated.”
He also noted that the amount of power predicted to be generated is only a minimal amount of the total electricity that the district uses. The cost of power is projected to increase 3% each year.
The agreement includes monthly in-person visits by iDeal to check the equipment. Between times, the solar array will be monitored online.
Peterson informed the board that his research showed that solar panels shouldn’t go on roofs because of the high summer temps. The array is planned to be installed on the two new roof sections that are being repaired this summer.
“It’s a bit tortured of a financial agreement. I don’t love it, but it should be revenue neutral,” Peterson said.
During the discussion, Board Member Ryan Thomas said, “We need a ‘second opinion’. It would be nice to talk to someone who’s done this.”
The schools closest to Upsala that have accepted the grant are Kimball and Maple Lake. Information from iDEAL states that it has installed 140+ solar arrays at 30+ Minnesota school districts
The vote to approve accepting the grant and to approve the purchase of the solar array which includes the facility leave and power purchase agreement was affirmative. Board Member Stephen Roerick was absent. One member voted no.
“I just didn’t know enough about it,” said Trevor Soltis.
Following the vote, Ryan Thomas said, “It seemed like a unique opportunity for the school, with the grant. It might not come along again.”
“I could have gone either way,” said Peterson.
Upsala School Board Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Upsala School Board:
• Heard that the 34-student Class of 2023 includes 70.6% of the students advancing to post-secondary education. More than $418,203 was awarded to students;
• Congratulated the school softball team, which qualified for state competition for the first time in school history;
• Heard about the results of a Hillyard custodial analysis, in which it was determined that the custodial staff is 1 FTE short;
• Learned that there will be a full-time behavior interventionist available in partnership with Northern Pines for the 2022-2023 school year. “We currently have several students on the waiting list for Northern Pines support,” said Supt. Vern Capelle;
• Accepted a check from Charlie Gunderson on behalf of the Upsala Lions Club for the club’s matching donation of $10,000 to the playground project;
• Tabled the bids for milk and dairy products for the coming school year. Bids were received from Kemp’s and Stoney Creek Dairy;
• Approved a Conflict of Interest statement submitted by Dean Peterson;
• Approved the quote from Upsala Motors for Fleet and Vehicle Maintenance for the coming school year, with an abstention by Dean Peterson. It was the only quote received;
• Adopted a resolution to approve the FY 2023 preliminary budget as presented. For the first time, the budget is projected to be more than $5 million, as noted by Board Chair Peterson. Total revenues are projected to be $5,123,623, a decrease of 1.87% from last year. Total expenditures are projected to be $5,056,294, a decrease of 2.76% from last year. “The decreases are mainly due to COVID funding and expenses due to the pandemic,” said Capelle;
• Approved a leave request from Chelsey Wolbeck for eight weeks, beginning about Sept. 11, 2022;
• Approved a $200 donation from Brandl Auto Connection for the playground;
• Approved the hiring of Candace Stangl as a speech language pathologist assistant;
• Approved the leave of absence request from Lindsay Bergmann per the Master Agreement;
• Approved membership renewal to the Minnesota Rural Education Association;
• Approved the renewal association dues for the Minnesota School Boards Association, including policy services renewal;
• Adopted the resolution for renewed membership in the Minnesota State High School League;
• Adopted the resolution setting dates for filing Affidavits of Candidacy for school board membership as Aug. 2-16, 2022;
• Approved the cooperative agreement with Swanville School for the following services for the upcoming year: school nurse 50/50, preschool paraprofessional 50/50, and speech language pathologist and assistant 60Upsala/40Swanville;
• Approved the at-will essential employee preliminary agreements with wage increase of $1 per hour in the first year;
• Approved the Sourcewell Program and Services Agreement for the coming year; and
• Approved the Career Consultant Agreement with Sourcewell, which includes service one day a week at a cost of $3,250.
The next regularly scheduled Upsala School Board meeting will be Wednesday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
