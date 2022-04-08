Swanville Public School announced the March Senior High Student of the Month is senior Tyra Powell. She is the daughter of Steph and Russ Powell.
Powell has a wide variety of interests, which include working, shopping, hanging out with friends, growing succulents and flowers and creating art. She is active in school, participating in volleyball since sixth grade, serving as the girls’ basketball manager since her freshman year and serving on Student Council as an eighth grade student and now again as a senior. She participated in speech in the past.
Powell has garnered numerous awards including being chosen as one of the students to represent Swanville as a Sourcewell Student of Character, was on the Academic All-State list for volleyball and is a former student of the month. She is also on the President’s list at Saint Cloud Technical and Community College and just was awarded the prestigious national Hagan Scholarship.
“Tyra has a very strong work ethic, is well organized and is self driven,” said math instructor Liza Hasse.
“Tyra works hard, not for recognition, but to make a difference. She has a mature mindset in setting an achievable plan in place. Tyra has the ability to work well with others. She listens to others ideas and makes the effort to include everyone. She will go out of her way to help someone or do something to make their day better. Tyra is very deserving of Student of the Month,” Hasse said.
Powell said her favorite thing about school is getting to see her classmates and friends. She advises other students: “Take all the opportunities you are given to make memories in school.”
Science instructor Jason Lee said, “Tyra is a hard working and self-driven student. She constantly pushes herself to achieve higher results whether in class, extracurriculars, or work. I have been Tyra’s class adviser since seventh grade and also her science teacher for a couple of years along the way. I can always rely on her to give her best every day. She is a leader by example. I look forward to seeing Tyra’s progress after high school — she will go far.”
Powell’s future plans include attending NDSU, she is unsure of what her focus there will be as of yet.
