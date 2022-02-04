Trista Krych and Ben Virnig have been named as the December 2021 Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School. They were chosen by the faculty committee, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Krych is the daughter of James and Denise Krych and has a sister, Kaylee.
Active in volleyball, Minnesota Honor Society (MHS), Peer Helping, Pep Band, Jazz Band, Bella Voce, and EPIC (Encouraging Positive Influences and Choices), Krych was named “Hardest Worker” in softball. Excelling in dance, Krych was the captain of her team and earned All-Conference in Jazz and Kick, was Athlete of the Week.
Krych said dance is her favorite activity.
“I have been in it since I was little and I have always enjoyed dancing,” she said.
Dance also provided Krych’s most memorable experience, when the dance team went to state.
“I had a fun time getting to stay in a hotel and going out to eat with my teammates. I also had a great time performing on the state floor for the first time,” she said.
Her parents, who she said taught her to try new things, are her biggest role models.
“They have also taught me that if I want to be good at something, I have to work hard for it and I will achieve success,” she said.
Being named All-Conference for Jazz and Kick in dance is at the top of her achievements list, because, she said, “I have worked with dance for many years and my hard work was finally paying off.”
The young woman whose friends would describe as athletic, kind, supportive, friendly, motivated and passionate, will miss seeing and hanging out with those friends each day when she graduates in the spring.
Krych’s plans are to attend a four-year college and then pursue a career that has something to do with children or animals.
Virnig’s parents are Rick and Carrie Virnig. He has two younger brothers, Nick and Jack.
Virnig was captain of the Pierz Pioneers football team, and played basketball and baseball, was involved in band and earned a spot on the A Honor Roll.
Virnig enjoys snowmobiling and spending time at the lake, and just relaxing doing whatever he wants with nothing to worry about out in nature.
His most memorable experience to date was going to Lake Powell with his family and seeing how different it is compared to other lakes he’s seen.
His parents are his biggest role models.
“They taught me to always do the right thing, how to act toward people and how to do all kinds of things that will help me be successful in life,” he said.
Being chosen as captain of the football team is at the top of Virnig’s list of his greatest accomplishments, he said.
Virnig will miss the friends who would describe him as smart, easy to get along with, a leader, caring, competitive and fun, as he heads to college at St. John’s to pursue a degree in accounting. He said he will also miss living at home and not having to worry about paying bills.
As Students of the Month, Krych and Virnig are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, sponsors of the Students of the Month program in Pierz.
