Swanville Public School announced the January Junior High Student of the Month as ninth-grader Therese Bryce. She is the daughter of Rob and Joyce Bryce.
Bryce has participated in volleyball, basketball, and softball since sixth grade. She participated in theatre during her seventh-grade year. She is consistently on the A and B Honor roll and last year won the award for most improved for softball.
“I really enjoy having Therese in class. She has a fun personality that makes her enjoyable to be around. She always seems to be in a cheerful mood and never fails to greet you in a friendly manner,” said Social Studies instructor Tom Bzdok. “Her positive energetic personality is passed on to those around her putting everyone in a better mood. Therese is also very focused on school and her grades. She sets high academic standards for herself and works hard to achieve them. She is very deserving of this recognition.”
Bryce said her favorite thing about school is seeing friends every day. Her advice to other students is: “Be kind and always have a positive attitude even when you might not like it.”
Outside of school Bryce volunteers with Swanville Athletic Boosters, her church and has helped with various Swanville Carnival activities.
She enjoys hanging out with family and friends and doing pretty much anything outdoors.
Bryce plans to go on to post-secondary education and become a dental hygienist.
