Little Falls Community High School announced that Taylor Swantek was chosen as the Girl of the Month for November. She is the daughter of Angie and Reid Bellig and David and Michele Swantek.
Swantek’s academic success is supported by her presence on the A honor roll during her entire high school career, her placement on the Central Lakes College Academic President’s List and her induction into the Little Falls Honor Society.
Athletics have been of extreme importance for Swantek over the past four years. Soccer and basketball are her predominant sports, but she has been active in track during high school as well. She was an All-Conference soccer player as a freshman and was named Athlete of the Week during her freshman and sophomore years. Due to injury, Swantek was sidelined during her junior year, so she took on the role of manager for her teams.
Her coaches found her contributions to be invaluable as she is a true leader.
Serving on the Homecoming Committee and taking on the role of a LINK leader as a junior and a senior have been additional activities for Swantek.
Volunteer activities for Swantek include donating her time to her church and participating in the annual Day of Caring.
“If you are searching the halls of LFCHS for a student with an insatiable appetite for challenging coursework, devoted to mastery of content and dedicated to improving herself and her community, Taylor is the obvious candidate,” said Tom Stockard, LFCHS social studies instructor.
“On the outside, Ms. Swantek presents a perpetual smile and calm demeanor, yet her level of grit and perseverance is second to none. She is mature beyond her years, possesses elite management skills, and is one of the most respectful and diligent students I have experienced in my teaching career,” Stockard said.
“Equally impressive is Taylor’s patience and ability to overcome adversity as evidenced by her dedication to her team while battling injury the past two years. Whether in the classroom or on the playing field, Taylor’s commitment to success is unprecedented. She can set the curve, beat her opponent down the court, and most likely harvest the biggest buck or fish. Quite literally, Taylor can do it all at a remarkably high level,” Stockard said. “Considering the characteristics required for this award, it would be difficult to find a more qualified candidate than Taylor Swantek. She has an incredibly bright future and will be successful in any endeavor.”
When she is not in school, Swantek enjoys playing basketball and soccer. She loves being outdoors and spending time hunting and fishing. Spending time with friends is also a favorite pastime.
After graduation, Swantek plans to attend college to earn a degree in exercise science with the goal of becoming a physical therapist.
