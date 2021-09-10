Monday, Sept. 13 — Chicken Alfredo, peas, garlic know, apples, oranges.

Tuesday, Sept. 14 — Corn dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, Sept. 15 — Pizza burgers, corn, apples, oranges.

Thursday, Sept. 16 — Pork riblet, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread, apples, oranges.

Friday, Sept. 17 — Sub sandwich with fixings, raw veggies and chips, apples, oranges.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

Load comments