Monday, Oct. 4 — Tater tot hotdish, cooked carrots, buttered bread, apples, oranges.

Tuesday, Oct. 5 — Corn dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, Oct. 6 — Chicken Alfredo, peas, garlic toast, apples, oranges.

Thursday, Oct. 7 — Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, corn, apples, oranges.

Friday, Oct. 8 — Chicken quesadilla, green beans, apples, oranges.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

Load comments