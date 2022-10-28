Swanville school lunch menu, Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 Oct 28, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, October 31 — Pizza, raw veggies, dip, applesauce, oranges.Tuesday, November 1 — Potato soup, garlic toast, cheese sticks, apples, oranges.Wednesday, November 2 — Cheeseburger with bun, baked beans, chips and fixings, apples, oranges.Thursday, November 3 — Corn dogs, cooked carrots, apples, oranges.Friday, November 4 — Cheese quesadilla, green beans, apples, oranges.Note: Breakfast is served every day. Menu is subject to change. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Work on Little Falls apartment complex could begin soon Haystack supper fundraiser planned Friday, Oct. 28 Klooster enters guilty plea on one count of criminal vehicular homicide St. Cloud man sentenced to 99 months in prison Snows handcraft Little Free Library in loving memory of their daughter E-Editions Morrison County Record Oct 23, 2022 0 Online Poll Have you or someone you know lost a loved one or friend due to a drug overdose? You voted: Yes, and it was so unexpected and heartbreaking. No, I don’t yet, thank goodness. Vote View Results Back
