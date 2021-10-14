Monday, Oct. 18 — Chili, crackers and breadstick, raw veggies with dip, applesauce, oranges.

Tuesday, Oct. 19 — Hamburger on a bun, baked beans, chips, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, Oct. 20 — Chicken patty on a bun, fresh veggies with dip, apples, oranges.

Thursday, Oct. 21 — No school.

Friday, Oct. 2 — No school.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

Load comments