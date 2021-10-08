Monday, Oct. 11 — Tomato soup, cheese breadstick, crackers, applesauce, oranges.

Tuesday, Oct. 12 — Chicken wrap with fixings, raw veggies with dip, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, Oct. 13 — Pork chop patty, buttered noodles, cheesy broccoli, apples, oranges.

Thursday, Oct. 14 — Sloppy jo, baked beans, chips, apples, oranges.

Friday, Oct. 15 — Sausage wrap, tri-tater, juice, applesauce, oranges.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

