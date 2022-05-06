Monday, May 9 — Goulash, corn bread, applesauce, oranges.

Tuesday, May 10 — Taco in a bag with fixings, raw veggies with dip, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, May 11 — Hamburger on a bun with toppings, baked beans, apples, oranges.

Thursday, May 12 — Orange chicken, mixed vegetables, seasoned rice, apples, oranges.

Friday, May 13 — Turkey cheese croissant, raw veggies with dip, apples, oranges.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

