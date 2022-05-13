Monday, May 16 — Chili, breadstick and crackers, apples, peaches.

Tuesday, May 17 — Chicken wrap with fixings, raw veggies with dip, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, May 18 — Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, corn and bread, apples, oranges.

Thursday, May 19 — Hot ham and cheese on a bun, green beans and chips, apples, oranges.

Friday, May 20 — Sausage wrap, breakfast potatoes, yogurt and juice, apples and oranges.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

