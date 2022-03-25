Monday, March 28— Chicken Alfredo, garlic toast, cheesy broccoli, apples, oranges.

Tuesday, March 29 — Sloppy jo on bun, baked beans, chips, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, March 30 — Tacos with fixings, refried beans, apples, oranges.

Thursday, March 31 — Sub sandwich with fixings, chips, raw veggies, apples, oranges.

Friday, April 1 — Cheese pizza, green beans, apples, oranges.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

