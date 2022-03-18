Monday, March 21 — Chili, breadstick and crackers, applesauce, oranges.

Tuesday, March 22 — Pulled pork on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, March 23 — Orange chicken, mixed vegetables, rice, apples, oranges.

Thursday, March 24 — Pork riblet, mashed potatoes, corn and buttered bread, apples, oranges.

Friday, March 25 — Cheese omelet, pancakes, yogurt, juice, oranges, peaches.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

