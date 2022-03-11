Monday, March 14 — Chicken noodle soup, cooked carrots, breadstick and crackers, applesauce, oranges.

Tuesday, March 15 — Hamburger on bun, baked beans, chips, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, March 16 — Chicken chow mein, fortune cookie, green beans, apples, oranges.

Thursday, March 17 — Chicken patty with bun, raw veggies with dip, apples, oranges.

Friday, March 18 — Fish nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, apples, oranges.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

Load comments