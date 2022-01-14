Monday, January 17 — Alfredo, garlic toast, peas, apples, oranges.

Tuesday, January 18 — Chili, breadstick, crackers, applesauce, oranges.

Wednesday, January 19 — Chicken wrap with fixings, pasta salad, apples, oranges.

Thursday, January 20 — Pork riblet, buttered noodles, corn, apples, oranges.

Friday, January 21 — Pizza, green beans, apples, oranges.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

