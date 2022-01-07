Monday, January 10 — Potato soup, breadstick, crackers, cheese stick, applesauce, oranges.

Tuesday, January 11 — Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, corn, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, January 12 — Spaghetti, noodles, garlic toast, apples, oranges.

Thursday, January 13 — Hot dog on bun, baked beans, chips, apples, oranges.

Friday, January 14 — Sub sandwich with fixings, chip and raw veggies, apples, oranges.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

