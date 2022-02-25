Monday, February 28 — Tomato soup, cheese breadstick, crackers, veggies, applesauce, oranges.

Tuesday, March 1 — Chicken gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, oranges.

Wednesday, March 2 — Cheese pizza, raw veggies with dip, apples, oranges.

Thursday, March 3 — Pork riblet, scalloped potatoes, green beans, bread, apples, oranges.

Friday, March 4 — Shrimp poppers, buttered noodles, cooked carrots, apples, oranges.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

Load comments