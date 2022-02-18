Monday, February 21 — No school.

Tuesday, February 22 — Chicken Alfredo, garlic toast, cheesy broccoli, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, February 23 — Tacos, chips and fixings, refried beans, apples, oranges.

Thursday, February 24 — Hamburger on a bun, baked beans, apples, oranges.

Friday, February 25 — Sub sandwich with fixings, chips, raw veggies, apples, oranges.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

