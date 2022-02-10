Monday, February 14 — Chili, breadstick, crackers, applesauce, oranges.

Tuesday, February 15 — Chicken wrap with fixings, raw veggies with dip, apples, oranges.

Wednesday, February 16 — Pizza, green beans, apples, oranges.

Thursday, February 17 — Chicken patty with bun, fresh veggies, apples, oranges.

Friday, February 18 — No school.

Note: Breakfast is served every day. There will be no salad bar, but lettuce salads will be served every day. Chocolate, skim and 1% milk served every day. Menu is subject to change.

