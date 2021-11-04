October Students of the Month
Submitted photo

Swanville Elementary School has named its Students of the Month for October.

Students of the Month include front row: Liam DeFoe, grade 1, left, and Autumn Zarns, kindergarten. Second row: Crosby Peterson, left, grade 3, and Matthew VanHeel, grade 2. Back row (from left): Guadalupe Lopez-Ojeda, grade 4; Ayla Sandelin, grade 6; and Lexis Brever, grade 5.

The names of Lexis Brever and Matthew VanHeel were drawn and they received a $25 gift certificate from the Swanville Flyer to use in any Swanville business.

